Carol A. Johnson, 87, Princeton

February 4, 1938 - May 13, 2025

attachment-Carol Johnson loading...

Carol A. Johnson, age 87 of Princeton, MN, passed away on May 13, 2025, at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 6, 2025, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 11700 293rd Ave. NW, in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Please note the new location of the church. Burial will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Carol Ann was born to Carl and Gertie (Swanson) Laeupple on February 4, 1938, in Chisholm. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1956. Carol married Gerald Johnson on April 20, 1957, in Amarillo, TX. She worked as a cashier for Holiday Village/Gander Mountain for over 30 years. Carol was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, card making, playing Wordle, watching Survivor, fishing with Gerald, spending time at their lake lot, and enjoying coffee with her circle of friends. She will be greatly missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Carol is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gerald; children, Cynthia (Fred) Montanye of Bonney Lake, WA, Karin (Matthew) Arnold of East Bethel, Gerald (Caroline) Johnson of Andover, and Theresa (William) Hummel of Lester Prairie; grandchildren, Melissa Arnold, James Arnold, Collin (Ashley) Hummel, and Savannah Hummel; three step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Marlene Kile of Snowflake, AZ, Eugene Laeupple of Madison, AL and Rev. Ronald (Sharon) Laeupple of Eagan; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Joel Irvin; a precious grandson; sisters, Colleen (Daryl) Tagg, Grace Tagg, and Fern (Harold) Chandler; brother-in-law, William Kile; and sister-in-law, Kathy Laeupple.