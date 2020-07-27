Carol A. “Chick” Schwartz, 77, St. Cloud

June 12, 1943 - July 26, 2020



Private family memorial services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Assumption Cemetery for Carol A. Schwartz, “Chick”, age 77, of St. Cloud, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. An open house, starting at 3:30 PM, will be held for family and friends at Johnny’s home following the services.

Carol was born on June 12, 1943 to Isadore and Gertrude (Theis) Meyer in Luxemburg Township, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to John A. Schwartz on July 24, 1962. Carol was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to spend time withher family. She was primarily a stay at home mother, selflessly raising her three children. In her limited spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, reading the newspaper and finding her “quiet place” doing puzzle books.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, John; children, Wanda (Barry) Zenner, Kurt, and Todd (Rachel); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and three sisters.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.

A special thank you to the staff of Moments Hospice and Good Shepherd Lutheran Home for their loving and compassionate care of Carol.