Carla Wolbeck, 55, St. Joseph

June 13, 1965 - May 29, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Carla Wolbeck, age 55 of St. Joseph, who passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Interment will be private.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the parish hall in St. Stephen. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Carla was born June 13, 1965 in Saint Cloud, Minnesota to Elroy and Rosella (Decker) Theis. She married Keith L. Wolbeck on April 28, 1984 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring.

Carla is survived by her husband, Keith; two daughters, Amanda (Jason) Eggert of Albany and Kim (Dave) Wiechman of St. Rosa; three grandchildren, Bristol, Paige and Gracie; her parents of Cold Spring; three sisters, Cathy Low of Naples, Florida, Connie Hoffman of Albany and Chris Brinker of Rice; two brothers, Cliff of Two Harbors and Corey of Redwood Falls.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Chuck.