Carl P. Hondl, 96, St. Cloud

April 16, 1925 - June 17, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Carl P. Hondl, 96, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Carl passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Gregory Sauer and Reverend Thomas Knoblach will con-celebrate. Entombment with military honors will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Carl was born on April 16, 1925 in Albany, Minnesota to Anton and Agnes (Knapp) Hondl. He graduated from Albany High School and proudly served in the US Army from 1945 to 1946. Carl married Lorraine M. Schmidt on September 24, 1949 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. He lived all of his married life in St. Cloud, raising two children. Carl was employed at Electrolux until his retirement in 1990. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428 and a life member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Carl treasured spending time with his family and was an avid Minnesota sports fan. He also enjoyed trips to the casino and doing puzzle books.

He is survived by his children, Nancy (Garey) Hedlund of Minneapolis, Mark (Judy) of Sauk Rapids; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and brother, Roman (Connie) of Edina.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine in 2016; parents; brothers, George, Anthony, John, Anselm, Mathias, Mathew and Ralph; and sisters, Ann Maslow, Mary Hondl and Agnes Dattilo.

A heartfelt thank you to Good Shepherd Community and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care.