Carl A. Wesenberg, 60, Sauk Rapids

July 15, 1959 - July 7, 2020

Carl Anthony Wesenberg, age 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 7, 2020. Carl was born July 15, 1959 as the youngest of seven children to Elmer and Bernadine Wesenberg of Sauk Rapids, MN. He is preceded in death by his father Elmer, sister Barbara and brother Michael.

He is survived by his wife Sheryl, son Nathan (Jennifer Lien), three granddaughters, mother Bernie and siblings Mary (Ralph “Porky”) Stein, Ann (Jeff) Henry, Denis, and Timothy, in addition to several nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Carl was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was also a master baker who has worked in a variety of local bakeries for over four decades. He always had a story to tell and a smile on his face.

To respect his wishes, no service will be held. Family will be planning a gathering to celebrate his life with details pending. Email Carl.Wesenberg.memorial@gmail.com to get Celebration of Life detail updates or to share stories or condolences with his family.