Capsized Kayaker Rescued From Greenleaf Lake

GREENLEAF -- A Cedar Mills man had to be pulled from the frigid waters of a Meeker County lake Thursday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office got a call around 1:30 p.m. about an overturned kayaker on Greenleaf Lake. The caller said a man was about 300 yards from shore and was trying to climb back in the kayak.

Ultimately, Litchfield Rescue was able to get to the man and pull him to safety.

The sheriff says 59-year-old Dale Schlueter was wearing a life jacket and despite being in the water for approximately 30 minutes, he refused to be taken to the hospital.

