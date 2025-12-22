SARTELL (WJON News) -- Another group of teenagers will take off on an adventure of a lifetime this summer.

Les Voyageurs is hosting a series of informational meetings in January about their month-long canoeing expeditions into the Canadian wilderness.

It is an intense experience to be in the woods for a month with no contact with anybody back at home. It's crazy, but it's a cool adventure, it's a true wilderness expedition, you are out there experiencing things that you might not ever experience in normal life. Really neat views, waterfalls, cliffs, and canyons.

Spokesman Jack Grabinski says the experience is open to boys and girls who have completed 10th, 11th, and 12th grades.

Grabinski says often it's the parents who struggle with letting their kids go, more than the voyageurs themselves.

It's usually the parents who are the most nervous. I totally understand that, and I have a lot of conversations with parents who are nervous about their kids going on these expeditions. Usually, the voyageur is excited, and they are ready to go.

The fee is about $2,900, which covers all the direct costs like paying for the guides and all the food. Personal equipment costs an additional $100 to $300.

The next informational meetings are on January 4th and 5th in Sartell. The trip dates are June 19th through July 16th, and July 14th through August 10th.

Les Voyageurs have been offering these trips since 1971.