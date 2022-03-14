Candis K. Jansen, 68, Rice

March 17, 1953 - March 12, 2022

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday March 18, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Candis Jansen, 68 of Rice who passed away Saturday at her home in Rice. Chaplin James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Candis was born March 17, 1953 in Bertha to Marvin & Joan (Fischer) Graphenteen. She grew up and graduated from Bertha High School and then attended Alexandria Vocational Tech. She then moved to St. Cloud and started working for the VA Hospital. She married Walter L. Jansen on October 12, 1974 at the Church of God in Bertha. She continued to work at the VA in St. Cloud until her retirement and then began working in the law library at the Stearns County Court House. Candis was a compassionate person and a caregiver to others, she loved her family and really enjoyed spending time with them “especially her grandkids”. She enjoyed spending time gardening with Walter. She was an animal lover and loved her small dogs throughout the years. In the last few years, she and Walter really enjoyed spending time sitting outside at their place in the country.

She is survived by her husband Walter of Rice; daughters, Mandy Soumah of St. Cloud; Jody (Rory) Hollander of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Malik, Zander, Makiya, siblings, Deb Graphenteen of Blaine; Dennis (Cheryl DeWolfe) Graphenteen of Milaca; Linda Graphenteen of Blaine; Bob Graphenteen of Panama.

She is preceded in death by her parents.