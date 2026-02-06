ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new restaurant specializing in Thai food has opened in downtown St. Cloud.

Canaan Thai Kitchen is at 129 7th Avenue South in the former Lily's Wings location.

Co-owner Pa Pra tells WJON News he was born in Burma before moving to Thailand. He's been living in Minnesota since 2008.

The family has several restaurants, mainly in the Twin Cities area, including St. Paul, Burnsville, and Lino Lakes. They also have a restaurant in Buffalo. The various restaurants have different names, but they all have the same menu.

Canaan Thai Kitchen will mainly be doing take-out and delivery, but they do have a few tables if you want to eat there. Their hours are Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., and they are closed on Sunday.

Pra says, since they officially opened on Tuesday, they've already had a few customers who have been back twice.