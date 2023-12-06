Camper Destroyed in Early Morning Fire
DASSEL (WJON News) -- One person escaped injury after the camper they were in caught on fire.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the incident began at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in Collinwood Township near Dassel.
When emergency crews arrived they saw a camper fully engulfed in flames.
Eighteen-year-old Xion Hines of Dassel was inside the camper when the fire started, but got out before it spread.
The owner, 34-year-old Ross Gehlen of Dassel, tried to put out the fire but was unsuccessful.
Hines was not hurt and Gehlen was treated for possible smoke inhalation.
Get our free mobile app
The camper is a total loss.
It is believed the fire was due to an electrical issue.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud Soup Event Planned for Sunday
- Get Ready to Jingle & Mingle in Sauk Rapids on Saturday
- St. Cloud Light Festival Warns About Buying Fake Tickets
- Minnesota's Weather Outlook for December
- St. Cloud Boxing Club Turning Out National Champions