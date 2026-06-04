Died: June 1, 2026

via Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services via Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services loading...

Cameron Mertens, age 18, of Watkins, died Monday, June 1, 2026, as a result of an accident, just weeks shy of his 19th birthday.

Funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2026, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Kimball with Fr. Donald Wagner officiating. Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday, both at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel.

Cameron James Mertens was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Anthony Mertens and Linda Kolodjeski. He was baptized at Immaculate Conception in St. Anna. Cameron was a proud graduate of Kimball High School, having recently completed his education with joyous anticipation of new adventures.

Family was important to Cameron, and he especially cherished the bond he shared with his siblings. They were a source of friendship, support, and countless memories throughout his life.

His work at Davis Motors as a detailer was a testimony to his passion for cars. He had a love for custom automotive work, whether it was applying custom lighting to a vehicle, attending a car show, or helping friends work on their car or truck. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time outdoors. Cameron found creativity everywhere, especially in the company of friends and family.

He loved creating content for social media, where he could showcase his vibrant personality and connect with others who shared his interests. Cameron also enjoyed the thrill of playing roulette at the casinos. He captivated hearts with his smile, spirit of adventure, and laughter.

He is survived by his parents, Anthony Mertens of Watkins and Linda Kolodjeski of Sartell; his siblings, Courtney Sand of Litchfield, Zoe Mertens of Sartell, and Anthony Mertens, Jr. of Watkins; grandparents, Lois Kolodjeski of St. Anna, and Patrick and Lynda Mertens of Fairhaven; aunts and uncles, Mary Kolodjeski (Scott Krey), Amy (Chad) Kainz, and Kayla (Nick) Matten; many cousins and countless friends who were fortunate to know him.

Cameron was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Kolodjeski; great-grandparents, Phillip and Evelyn Kolodjeski, Dolores and Mienrad Wiechmann, Henry and Dorothy Mertens, and Elwood and Ellen Hurrle.