Cameron J. Lenzen, 28, Princeton

January 7, 1994 - March 9, 2022

Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton for Cameron J. Lenzen, age 28 of Princeton, who passed away on March 9, 2022, at his home. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.

Cameron James Lenzen was born to Scott Lenzen and Debra (Toberman) Durant on January 7, 1994, in Princeton. Cameron was a young man who loved animals, playing video games, and buying lots of movies. He also enjoyed going to the casino and playing scratch-offs. His family was very important to him, and he enjoyed spending time with his grandparents, had special days he spent with his dad shopping, and loved spending time with his best friend, Erika. Above all else, Cameron will be remembered for his being a caring son, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin, and friend to all who knew him.

Cameron is survived by his parents, Debbie (Steve) Durant of Zimmerman and Scott Lenzen of Sartell; sister, Sarah (Curtis Burton) Johnson of Jamestown, ND; grandparents, Ron and Char Toberman of Princeton and Jeanne Lenzen of Sartell; four nieces and nephews; two aunts and two uncles; and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, James Lenzen; uncle, Steven Lenzen; and infant son, Ascher.