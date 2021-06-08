Calvin L. “Cal” Anderson, 84, Paynesville

April 6, 1937 - June 5, 2021

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville for Calvin L. “Cal” Anderson, age 84, of Paynesville, who passed away at the Koronis Manor with family by his side on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Pastor David Rogers and Pastor Joel Sandahl will officiate. Private burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors on Friday prior to the memorial service.

An Open Casket Visitation will take place on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Visitation will continue Friday one hour prior to services.

Cal was born on April 6, 1937 in Willmar, Minnesota to Clarence and Micky (Olsen) Anderson. He married Arlene Stanger on June 20, 1981. He worked as a mechanic before working as a custodian for Paynesville High School. Cal drove special needs to school for 17 years during his retirement. He attended Cornerstone Baptist Church in Willmar. Cal was a member of the Paynesville American Legion Post #271.

Cal enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. He especially enjoyed the grandchildren and was fondly known at the M&M Grandpa.

Cal is survived by his wife, Arlene; children, James (Melinda) Anderson, Brownsburg IN, Joleen (Joel) Sandahl of Dresden, Germany, Jayne (Donnie) Plympton of Tampa, FL, Jill (Tom) Walding of Harshaw, WI; daughter-in-law, Heather Anderson of Murray, UT; step-children, James (Val) Stanger of Paynesville, Charles (Mary Jo) Stanger of Clear Lake, Catherine (Hubert) Gerding of Hawick, Virginia (Craig) Schiffler of Melrose, Suzanne (David) Binsfeld of Litchfield; 28 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary (Layton)Anderson-Prosser; and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joseph Anderson in 2009; two infant grandchildren; brother, Richard Anderson in 2008.