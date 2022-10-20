Burnsville Man Charged With Soliciting a Child in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Burnsville man is charged in Stearns County with the solicitation of a child for sex.

According to the criminal complaint, 38-year-old Lucas Rollings began chatting online with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. However, on the other end of that chat was an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force.

Records show the online conversation started in July and continued on and off again for a few weeks.

Rollings is accused of asking the girl about her body, asking for pictures of her body, coercing her to engage in sex acts, and sending pictures of his genitals.

Authorities were able to use electronic forensics to link the account to Rollings. He was arrested at his Burnsville home on Tuesday.

Rollings is charged with the solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct, engaging in describing sexual conduct to a child, and distributing material describing sexual conduct to a child through electronic communications.

