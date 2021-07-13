Burning Restrictions Expanded in Northern Minnesota

DULUTH -- Minnesota's unusually dry summer has prompted the expansion of burning restrictions into all or part of seven more northern Minnesota counties (the eastern portion of Roseau County and all of Beltrami, Cook, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, and Saint Louis counties).

And burning restrictions remain in effect in seven others (Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties.)

The D-N-R's Linda Gormanson says we all have a role in preventing wildfires:

"Just trying to be cognizant of when you are having your campfire, make sure that it is out cold and make sure that we are all doing our part."

Campfires are allowed only in established fire rings associated with a home, cabin, campground or resort... and burning permits will not be issued or activated.

No campfires are permitted for dispersed, remote or backcountry camping in 40 state forests and 26 state parks and recreation areas, even if a backcountry campsite has a fire ring.

This story courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

