Burnice “Beeb” GeRoy, 98, Osakis

June 21, 1921 - February 7, 2020

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 AM, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at River of Life Church Long Prairie for Burnice “Beeb” GeRoy who died Friday, February 7, 2020 at her home in rural Osakis. Pastor Josiah Tonder will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel and also one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Burnice “Beeb” Bolander was born June 9, 1921 in Browns Valley to Harry and Bessie (Bartlett) Bolander. She married Harold GeRoy on February 12, 1941 in Browns Valley, MN. When Harold returned from serving in the US Navy, they moved from Browns Valley to Minneapolis. In 1962 an opportunity to farm near Osakis allowed them to move with their three children still at home to the country. Blessed with a gift of hospitality, Beeb enjoyed serving friends and family with her home cooking. Often, she and Harold would invite guests from the church at the spur of the moment to join them for a lunch at their home. Beeb’s deep faith and love for what Jesus had done for her was apparent by the way she lived her life. She met Jesus at a Billy Graham film. From that point on she took every opportunity to remind her children, grandchildren and the young children she taught in Sunday School of God's love and their ability to look to Him for help. She shared this message with friends as well as strangers. The Lord has brought home to Him, Beeb, a faithful and humble evangelist.

She will be dearly missed by her daughters Sherrie (Dale) Heuer, Janice GeRoy both of Osakis and Rhonda (Phil) Gould of Long Prairie; Son Jerry (Jill) GeRoy of Bemidji; eleven grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren and eleven great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Elsworth, Warne Bartlett Bolander and sisters Evelyn Olson and Norma Schroeder.