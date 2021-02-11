Buggy Driver Hurt in Collision with Pickup

LONG PRAIRIE -- The driver of a horse and buggy was hurt in a collision with a pickup. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday near Long Prairie in Todd County.

The buggy driven by 40-year-old David Byler of Long Prairie was going west on Lake Charlotte Road when it pulled out in front of the pickup that was going south on Highway 71.

Byler was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver, 26-year-old Eduaredo Araujo of Browerville, and his three passengers, all were not hurt.

