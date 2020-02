WACONIA -- A Buffalo woman was taken to the hospital after rolling her vehicle Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before noon on Highway 25 at County Road 30 in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 36-year-old April Schermann was heading south on Highway 25 when she hit an ice patch and rolled into the ditch.

She was taken to Waconia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

