Buffalo Man Killed in Head on Crash

GREENFIELD -- A Buffalo man was killed in a head-on crash with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday on Highway 55 in Hennepin County.

Forty-nine-year-old Steven Cullinan of Buffalo was driving east on Highway 55 near Rebecca Park Trail in the right lane. The semi was going west on Highway 55 when the semi crossed over the median curb and hit the car.

The semi driver was 51-year-old Michael Wojciehowski of Coon Rapids. He and his passenger, 40-year-old Brian Anderson of Anoka, both suffered minor injuries.

Cullinan died in the crash.