Bucks Top Rox 5-1

Nick Marinconz (photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com)

The Rox lost 5-1 at Waterloo Monday night to drop to 2-2 on the season.  St. Cloud scored a first inning run on a RBI single from Jack Kelly but Waterloo scored 2 runs in the 2nd inning and 2 more in the 3rd.  The Bucks added an insurance run in the 6th inning.  Kelly finished with 2 of the 5 St. Cloud hits.  Nick DeSalvo started the game on the mound for the Rox.  He allowed 2 earned runs in 2 innings to take the loss.  Nate Peterson replaced DeSalvo and threw 3 innings with 1 earned run allowed.

The Rox will play at Waterloo again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:05 with Evan Hughes calling the play-by-play.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: Rox, waterloo bucks
Categories: Sports, St. Cloud Rox
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top