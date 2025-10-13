November 2, 1959 – October 8, 2025

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center for Bruce J. Terwey, age 65, of St. Cloud. Bruce passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Bruce was born on November 2, 1959, in St. Cloud to Erwin and Delphine (Guggenberger) Terwey. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1978. Bruce married Michelle ‘Shelly” Rosha on October 25, 1980. He worked for Schill Trucking until his retirement.

He found great joy in the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and cabin time. He cherished every moment spent with his family and friends and held a special place in his heart for time shared with his beloved grandson.

Bruce is survived by his wife Shelly; daughters, Chelsea and Kayla (Tom Kachmarzinski); grandson Alex; siblings, Claudette (Richard) Hinnenkamp, Clyde (Mary Lou) Terwey, Doris (Gerry) Frieler, Debbie (Steve) Voigt, Kathy Terwey, Tim (Cindy) Terwey; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Peter and Pam Terwey; and nephew Dane Terwey.