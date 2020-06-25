Bruce M. Notch, 64, Sauk Rapids

October 24, 1955 - June 23, 2020

Memorial Services will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Bruce M. Notch who passed away Tuesday. Pastor Brian Gobar will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services on Saturday.

Bruce was born October 24, 1955 in St. Cloud to Donald & Vernette (Witzman) Notch. He grew up in Pearl Lake and also lived in Watkins, Cold Spring and Sauk Rapids. Bruce worked as a repairman for Cold Spring Granite and also worked at Cold Spring Brewery and Coborn’s Distribution Center. He volunteered at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Bruce enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, watching races and driving car. He was loving, kind, and loved helping others. Bruce loved spending time with his daughter, grandchildren and family.

Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer (Joseph) Koehler of Milaca; grandchildren, Caleb, Cameron, Calvin, Jackson and Otto; and sisters and brothers, Deborah (Tommy) Mick of Staples, Thomas (Jackie) Notch of St. Augusta, Diane (Joe) Dwenger of Clear Lake, Linda (Ron) Rothstein of Harding, and Daniel (Lisa) Notch of Pearl Lake. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents.