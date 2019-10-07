Bruce J. Nordmann, 57, St. Martin

May 27, 1962 – October 5, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Bruce Nordmann, age 57, who died Saturday at Meeker Manor in Litchfield, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning at the St. Martin Parish Center.

Bruce was born on May 27, 1962 in Paynesville, MN to Marcellus and Sally (Lahr) Nordmann. He lived at home until he was 20 and then moved into R.E.M. Fernwood where he spent most of his adult life. Bruce loved being outside and enjoyed nature. He enjoyed car rides, being with people, and eating, especially chocolate.

He is survived by his brother Larry; nieces, Lori Powers and Michelle Nordmann; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcellus and Sally.