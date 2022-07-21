Bruce E. Meyer, 75, St. Cloud

August 2, 1935 - July 19, 2022

attachment-Bruce Meyer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Bruce E. Meyer, age 75, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date. Military Honors will take place after Mass of Saturday.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday at the Church.

Bruce was born on August 2, 1946 in St. Cloud to Edward and Theresa (Zimba) Meyer. He served honorable in the United States Army as a Helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War. Bruce retired from the army after attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He owned and operated multiple real estate investments. He was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church and the St. Cloud VFW Granite Post #428.

Bruce was very dedicated to his career and enjoyed working hard.

He is survived by his brother, Tim (Kelly) of St. Cloud and their children Trace and Kolby; brother, Kurt of Minneapolis; and extended family and friends.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Joy Meyer, Charlotte Meyer, and Sherry Wiger.