Edina Woman Airlifted After Rollover Crash in Stearns County

NORTH FORK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An Edina woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after rolling her Jeep north of Brooten.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received an automated call about a crash on County Road 27 near 297th Street in North Fork Township, or about five miles northeast of Brooten.

Deputies arrived at the scene at around 7:15 p.m. Saturday to find a Jeep Compass in the ditch.

The driver, 27-year-old Ashley Trustheim, told deputies that she was going south on Highway 27 when she left the road, entered the ditch, hit a field approach, and rolled.

The Brooten Fire Department and Glacial Ridge Ambulance assisted at the scene before Life Link III airlifted Trustheim to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State