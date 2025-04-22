Bridge Replacement North of Hillman to Close Highway

RICHARDSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A bridge replacement project in Morrison County will force traffic to take a lengthy detour around the work area.

Starting Monday, crews will begin replacing a Highway 27 bridge north of Hilman and just east of County Road 8, prompting a hard closure.

The project will force traffic to detour via Morrison County Road 8, Morrison County Road 39, Mille Lacs County Road 21, and Highway 169 in Onamia.

MnDOT

Access will be maintained north and south of the bridge closure.

The $1.5-million project is scheduled to be completed in early June.

