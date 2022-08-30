Bridge Repairs to Prompt Detour in Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS -- Traffic in Little Falls will be detoured around a railroad bridge on the west side of town for a few days this week.
The bridge is on Highway 27 west of the Mississippi River.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will be making repairs to the bridge Wednesday and Thursday, forcing drivers to detour around the work zone.
The detour will be via Paul Larson Memorial Drive, 9th Avenue Northwest, and Lindbergh Drive. All lanes will reopen by 8:00 p.m. Thursday.
