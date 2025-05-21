Bridge Over Highway 15 in St. Cloud to Close for Repairs in June

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A bridge resurfacing project in St. Cloud and Waite Park is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 2nd.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be resurfacing and updating the Stearns County Road 137 bridge over Highway 15. The road will be closed between Dublin Drive in Waite Park and West St. Germain Street in St. Cloud.

In addition to the resurfacing, crews will also replace the approach panels and joints, and upgrade the bridge railing, steel barrier approach, and lighting.

The project will include lane closures along Highway 15, reducing traffic to a single lane in each direction near the bridge.

The detour will be via West St. Germain Street/33rd Avenue SW in St. Cloud to 2nd Street South to 2nd Avenue South in Waite Park.

The project is scheduled to be completed in late August.

