Brian S Habiger, 58, St. Joseph

January 4, 1967 – January 20, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brian Scott Habiger, a kind and loving soul who found his greatest joys in the simple pleasures of life. He left us on January 20th, 2025 surrounded by the love of family.

For Brian, the river was more than just a place—it was a sanctuary. With a fishing rod in hand and the sun on his back, he spent countless peaceful hours along the water’s edge, listening to the rhythm of nature and finding solace in its beauty. Whether he caught the biggest fish or simply watched the ripples dance on the surface, he loved every moment spent by the river.

Above all, Brian adored his family, especially his grandchildren, who brought boundless joy to his life. Brian leaves behind a family who will forever cherish his love. We are comforted knowing he is now resting peacefully, casting his line in the grandest of heavenly rivers.

Brian is proceeded in death by his father, Richard Habiger and his grandparents, Henry and Valeria Lutgen and George and Hildegard Habiger.

He is survived by his wife, Robyn Habiger, his adored children James Habiger, Corey Habiger, Tasha Tellers, Mitchell Habiger, and Lucas Habiger, his grandchildren Orion Tellers, Willow Habiger and Ozzy Habiger, his loving mother Rita Habiger (LeRoy Olson) and sister Tammy Cordes (Rusty Cordes) and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was loved by all who knew him, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, humility, and unwavering love for his family.

Rest easy, Brian. The riverbanks will feel your absence, but your spirit will forever flow through our lives.