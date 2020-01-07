Brian Edward Kipka, 32, Rice

March 10, 1987 - December 31, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice for Brian Edward Kipka, 32 of Rice who passed away December 31, 2019. Reverend David Edge will officiate. Private interment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.

Brian was born March 10, 1987 in St. Cloud to Kelly Moschkau and Ralph Kipka Jr.

Brian was a passionate Arborist since he was old enough to climb trees and loved what he did. Brian had many interests with the desire to try about anything. He was always down for an adventure. Brian was a hard worker with a huge heart. He was always eager to help anyone in need. He always had great stories with a gift to bring laughter to anyone. He was strong willed, always positive, down to earth, and loveable. If you ever had the pleasure of getting to know him you were pretty much guaranteed a memorable moment.

Brian is survived by his mother, Kelly Moschkau, of St. Cloud; father, Ralph Kipka Jr, of Sauk Rapids; brother, Willy Kipka, of Rice; sister, Brittany (Christle) Solarz and her husband Alex, of St. Cloud; along with his two nieces Alaina and Khloe; and grandmother, Carol Kipka of Sauk Rapids.