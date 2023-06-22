Brett R. Iees, 30, Waite Park

June 1, 1993 - June 18, 2023

A father, son, brother, friend, grandson, and so much more, who was taken from us all far too soon. On Sunday, June 18, 2023, Brett sustained severe injuries in a motorcycle accident on his way to a Father’s Day BBQ. Despite the doctors tireless efforts and Brett’s fighting spirit, he passed late that evening.

Brett is survived by his daughter, Oaklee Iees; mother, Bobbi (Jeff) Rhodes; father, Greg Iees; dad, Kevin Brambrink; sister, Bridgette (Matt) Brenny; brother, Brady (Dallyce) Brambrink; sisters by heart, Jenna Radey, Calyn Radey; nephew, Liam; nieces, Leala, Jaidyn, Kinslee, Melanie, Adalynn; grandparents Robert and Sharon Radey, Audrey Orton, Shirley Iees; significant other, Emilly Ulik; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in passing by his grandparents; aunt, Tracy Radey; cousin, Cassandra Radey.

Brett worked for New Look Contracting as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He wore many hats and would easily respond to “Favre”, “Dodge”, “Uncle Brett”, or “can you come help me quick?” That last question was always responded with a very fast, yes. His heart was so giving and big that he was always looking for ways to help out and serve where he could, whether you were a stranger or someone lucky enough to call him family. Now if you knew Brett, you knew that upon an invite to an event he would come without hesitation, because he truly enjoyed the presence of those he loved. When he arrived to this event was always up for debate! It could be right on time, an hour behind, 15 minutes, always the best guessing game. You could also bet that you would hear him half a mile down the road in the newest vehicle (the tabs probably expired on the previous one, and why buy tabs when you can get a whole new car?!). It can unanimously be agreed the mini van was the peak of his car “rotation”. On the topic of events, the best gathering was always family Christmas. This is when Brett would dress up as Santa Claus to make the experience as magical and fun for his nieces and nephew. He loved getting to joke with them and hand out presents. As fun as playing Santa Claus was, there was nothing better to Brett than being a dad to his beautiful daughter Oaklee. He loved every single minute he spent with her and was so proud of the kid she is. He would proudly have hair ties, juice, lip gloss, and a sweatshirt on hand to make sure she was not only prepared, but happy. After all he was a “girl” dad, and about as good as they come.

Brett was truly one of a kind and will be missed dearly by everyone in his life. The days to come without him will be challenging as we learn to accept his spirit is with us, even though his tight hugs and “I love you” goodbyes are not. We are grateful for the days we got to spend with him and so thankful for the memories. We hope that upon reflection you can cherish the ones you have as well.

“I’d rather die on my feet then live on my knees”

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 26, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m., Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday all at the funeral home.