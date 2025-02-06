Brenden Campbell Forbes, 25, St. Cloud

May 4, 1999 - February 2, 2025

On May 4, 1999, at 4:40 pm, we were blessed with the birth of an 8-lb, 6-oz baby boy, Brenden Campbell Forbes. He attended grade school at Oak Hill Elementary, went to South Junior High, and graduated from Tech High School in 2017. Brenden's favorite subjects were science and shop, where he got to work on classic cars and old pickup trucks.

Brenden began his life as a mover and shaker and never stopped. Always on the go, he walked early, rode a bike at 4, and read Harry Potter books two grades ahead of time. Brenden loved space, NASA, and flying. He attended Minnesota Aviation Camp in 2015 and wanted to join the National Guard to serve his country as a pilot. Unfortunately, he had vision issues which disqualified him from service. He had a lifelong passion for trains that started with Thomas the Tank Engine, working on model trains with his Grandpa Forbes, and knowing everything there was to know about them.

The list of his interests was many; he loved life and people and collecting a variety of things throughout different phases of life. To his friends and family here are some that may give you a smile- Star Wars, Minecraft, Hot Wheels, Music, NASA, Rocks, Classic Cars, Tattoos, Trains, WWII, Tanks, Animals, Grandpa Forbes, Hunting & Shooting, Legos, Air-soft w/Corey, Fishing, Gaming, Anything Military, History, Weird Facts, Imitations & Funny Voices, Silly Dances and Most of All...Being Helpful and Making People Smile.

Brenden is survived by his mother, Stephanie Delk, brother, Corey Forbes (partner Sarah Dowden), Love of his life, Courtney Beavers, father Brett Forbes (Amy), brothers, Isaac and Lucas, grandmothers, Loretta Delk and Colleen Forbes, Stepsiblings, Alexandra, Zakariah, Stepfather, Kyle Hanson, Aunt Susan Purcell (Mark) of VA. He also leaves behind many Great Aunts and Uncles, Aunts and Uncles, Cousins, and his best friend Alec. He had many friends and people he touched over the years and a special man Blaze who attributes his continued life to Brenden whom we would like to also say that Brenden is survived by, may Blaze continue his journey in life with success and the spirit of Brenden with him.

Brenden was fiercely loyal to those he loved or cared about, as you leave here today, remember him fondly and go out into the world and give someone a slight smile, as he would, offer to help someone, dance a little, listen to music, hug big and say... "I LOVE YOU"!!