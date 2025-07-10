September 23, 1962 - July 8, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Brenda Lee Schmitt, 62, of Royalton, passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2025, surrounded by her family. Brenda was known for her enormous heart, deep faith, and loving spirit.

Brenda was born in St. Cloud to Floyd and Margaret (Freihammer) Traut and grew up in Sartell. She married Dale Matthies, and together they had two sons, Jeremy and Nick, who remained the center of her heart and pride throughout her life.

Brenda worked for American Family Insurance for over 30 years, where she was known for her dedication, work ethic, and kind spirit. She built many lasting relationships through her work and was a steady presence in the lives of her coworkers and clients.

In 2004, Brenda married Al Schmitt, and the two built a loving home together on a farm in Royalton. While she may have jokingly rolled her eyes at some of Al’s hobbies, she was always by his side — and truth be told, often found herself enjoying them more than she let on. She especially cherished peaceful evenings spent with him on the Gator, soaking in the serenity of nature and the land they loved.

Family meant everything to Brenda. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She cherished every moment spent with her family and lit up when talking about her grandchildren. Whether it was a concert, recital, sporting event, or simple family gathering, Brenda never missed an opportunity to show up with pride and love. Her support was unwavering, and her presence meant the world to those who loved her.

Brenda had a generous heart and a creative soul. She spent countless hours at her sewing machine, crafting quilts and baskets for fundraisers and gifts. She had a love for gardening, antiques, family history, and bargain hunting. She also enjoyed relaxing with the Travel Channel and the History Channel, fueling her love of discovery and learning from the comfort of her favorite chair.

As a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, Brenda lived out her faith every day. Her belief in God was her foundation — offering her strength, peace, and purpose throughout her life, especially in her final days.

Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Al; her sons, Jeremy (Rachael) Matthies and Nick (Brittany) Matthies; grandchildren, Lenna, Mason, Lillian, and Landon; siblings, Diane (Robert) Stommes, DuWayne (Diane) Traut, Edward (Marta) Traut, Gerald (Ruthanne) Traut, and Jim (Amy) Traut; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to CentraCare Hospice and to Kari Skroch for their exceptional care and compassion during Brenda’s final days.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 14 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, with visitation one hour prior. Reverends Virgil Helmin and David Maciej will be officiating. Visitation also on Sunday, July 13 from 4–8 p.m. at the church with parish prayers at 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center.