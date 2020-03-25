Breaking: Governor Tim Walz to Address the State at 2:00 p.m.

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced he'll address the state at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. In a news release, the Governor's office says he'll discuss the next steps to combat COVID-19.

The Minnesota News Network is reporting a 'shelter in place' order for Minnesota will not be as restrictive as neighboring Wisconsin's.

After the 2:00 p.m. address, Walz will then join the daily Minnesota Department of Health daily media briefing at 3:00 p.m.

WJON Radio (AM 1240 and 95.3 FM) will carry the Governor's address live at 2:00 p.m.

Or, listen live here.