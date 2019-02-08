Breakaways Alpine Skiing Headed To State

Nina Steil

The St. Cloud Breakaways boys alpine ski team is heading to the state tournament for the first time as a co-op after placing second at the Section 7A championships Thursday at Afton Alps.

Tech's Ben Nelson led the Breakaways with a sixth place finish, with Cathedral's Austin Stolt (12th) and Louie Stuck (16th) also finishing inside the top 20.

Ben Nelson -Tech            6th
Austin Stolt-Cathedral     12th
Louie Stuck-Cathedral     16th
Jake Wimmer-Rocori       24th
Noah Steil-Cathedral       28th
Grant Mueffelman-Rocori 38th

The Breakaway girls team finished in seventh place and did not qualify for the state tourney.

Abby wright  -South/Tech              22nd
Erin Hobday-Tech                          24th
Elizabeth Weitzel- Apollo               42nd
Ashley Stolt-Cathedral                 50th
Haylee Major-Rocori                    69th
Ella Dols-Rocori                             79th

Categories: high school sports, Sports, St. Cloud Tech Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top