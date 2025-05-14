ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man charged with having sex with a 15-year-old girl has pleaded guilty.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 23-year-old Brady Albertson bought the girl alcohol, and they would drink together at his residence in north St. Cloud.

The girl said the first time the two had sex was when she got sick from drinking too much, and Albertson allegedly took off her clothes and climbed on top of her.

The situation came to light in January 2024 when police received a child protection report from Benton County. The girl told investigators that Albertson bought her alcohol approximately 12 times, and they had intercourse on various occasions.

Court records show Albertson admitted to requesting and receiving nude images of the child, buying her alcohol, and having intercourse with her. Police say he also admitted to knowing the girl was 15 years old.

Albertson pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 14 and 15-years-old.

He'll be sentenced in July.

