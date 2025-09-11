January 19, 1969 – September 09, 2025

Bradley John Karnes, age 56, passed away on September 9, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 10 am, with a visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in North Star Cemetery.

Bradley was born on January 19, 1969, in Little Falls, Minnesota to Ivan and Jean Karnes. Bradley graduated from Apollo High School and later dedicated over a decade of service as a janitor with the MAC. He was recognized for his reliability and quiet nature.

Bradley was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. His faith was steady all throughout his life.

Bradley had a love for sports, particularly football and baseball. He enjoyed simple pleasures, especially taco pizza, and valued time spent at home with his dog, Boomer and cat, Buttons.

He is survived by his brothers, Ivan and Dan Karnes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Jean Karnes, and his brother, Brian Karnes.

Bradley's presence will be missed by those who knew him.