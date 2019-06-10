Bradley “Brad” John Kuhl, 30, Waite Park

June 22, 1988 – June 8, 2019

A celebration of life will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Bradley “Brad” John Kuhl, age 30, who died Saturday, June 8, 2019 from complications of diabetes. Inurnment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Saturday morning at the funeral home.

Brad was born on June 22, 1988 in Paynesville, MN to Gary and Kathy (Rooney) Kuhl. He graduated from Paynesville High School in 2006. Brad enjoyed playing cards, board games, learning about the civil war, researching his family tree, and he had a passion for cooking and baking. In his free time, he enjoyed biking and fishing. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his best friend Danny.

He is survived by his dad, Gary (Marlys) Kuhl; mom, Kathy (Bill) Kuhl; sister, Heidi (Jim) Kuhl; niece Remi Moser and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and best friend Danny Walker.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Daniel and Verena Kuhl and Dennis and Rosa Rooney; uncles, Julian “Huleo” Kuhl and Mickey Blum.