Bradley “Brad” J. Eddy, 61, St. Cloud

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2024 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Babbitt, MN for Bradley “Brad” Eddy, age 61, who passed away Thursday, July 4, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Zachariah Burgdorf will officiate and burial will be at Argo Cemetery in Babbitt at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Brad was born November 24, 1962 in Virginia, MN to Sandford and Karen (Marsh) Eddy. He married Eileen Heikkila on August 20, 1983 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Babbitt, MN. Brad grew up in Babbitt and has lived in St. Cloud since his marriage. He worked as a School Bus Driver for Voigt’s Bus Service. Brad was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, dirt track racing, darts, side by side rides up north, and the outdoors. Brad was an amazing father and loving husband, who always put family first. He was never angry and was a great story teller.

Brad is survived by his wife, Eileen of St. Cloud; daughter, Alexandra “Allie” of St. Cloud; father, Sandford of Babbitt; sisters, Dawn (Russell) Vaughn of Kingsport, TN and Michele (Scott) Kainz of Embarrass, MN; in-laws, Alice (Steve) O’Brien of Foley, Ruth (Gregory) Cummins of Carmel, IN, and Jean (Kirt) Hartshorn of Babbitt; nephews and nieces, Michael, Stephanie, Sean, Jada, Kevin, Colin, Erin, Brandon, Lindsey, Luke, Jamie, Ashley; and many close friends. Brad was preceded in death by his mother, Karen.