October 4, 1961 - July 18, 2025

After a courageous 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer, Brad Gohmann, 63, of Clearwater, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 18, 2025 at Annandale Care Center, surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center in St. Augusta.

Bradley “Brad” Bernard Gohmann was born on October 4, 1961 in St. Cloud to Bernard and Louise (Rothstein) Gohmann. He graduated from Tech High School in 1980 where he was active in FFA and Jazz Band. He later took a farm management course at St. Cloud Technical College. On April 15, 1989 he married Michelle “Shelly” Prom at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Together they built their life and raised their four children on the family farm in Clearwater. Brad enjoyed the simple things in life; walks in the woods, watching sunsets, farming, hunting, fishing, and woodworking (especially making many gifts for his children, nieces and nephews). Time spent with his family was his favorite. He was an active member of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish where he taught Faith Formation, served on the Parish Council and volunteered his time and talents behind the scenes, never wanting any credit or recognition.

Brad was a quiet, humble man who was immensely proud of his Faith, Family, and Farm. He will be deeply missed and remembered for his loyalty, gentle soul and great sense of humor (he was always quick with his dad jokes).

He is survived by his wife of 36 years: Shelly; his children; Nick, Greg (Megan), Jaclyn, and Alicia; granddaughter, Blair; siblings: Lucy (Jim) Laumann, Bruce (Jodie), Barb (Jay) Aleckson, Brian (Mary), Loren (JoAnne), Lee (Dawn); mother-in-law, Doris Prom; sister and brother-in-law’s: Cheryl (Jeff) Landwehr, Linda (Paul) Steven, Nancy (Mark) Nieters, Ted (Jody) Prom; Godchildren: Katy Lambson, Jillian Reber, Tobias Jansen, and Joe Prom; Godmother: Joan Rothstein; Aunts, Rita Rothstein, Agnes Rothstein, and Clara Heinze; Uncle Harold Fischer; 32 nieces and nephews, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Louise Gohmann, niece Camryn Gohmann, nephew and Godson Mathew Aleckson, father-in-law, Loren Prom, and his Godfather, Ansgar Rothstein.

With Hearts full of gratitude, Brad’s family would like to thank: Elaine Kiffmeyer, Joe Ackerman, Anita Fischer, Fr. Mark Stang and Fr. Erik Lundgren for all the spiritual care and guidance; Daniel Funeral Home, Annandale Care Center, Moments Hospice, Coborn Cancer Center, Dr. Ufearo and Staff, and the St. Cloud Hospital -5th Floor Oncology unit for their care and support of Brad.