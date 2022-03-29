Boys and Girls Club Name 2022 Youth of the Year

ST. CLOUD -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota has announced their "Youth of the Year".

Tech High School student Hamdi Hanshi is the 2022 Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota Youth of the Year.

The program recognizes students who have overcome challenges and demonstrated exceptional character and accomplishments.

Her family moved to St. Cloud in 2019, which is when she found the Boys and Girls Club. She says it was at the club she found her passion for art and used her new talents to build relationships with other students.

I love it here and working with other kids. I've never had a hobby before so now I like to teach the other kids what we are doing. They are all great.

Hanshi says since joining the Boys and Girls club she's become more confident in school and has become a youth leader in the program.

She says she was very surprised to learn about the achievement.

I didn't know anything about it at first. I was shocked, nervous and excited all at the same time because this was a new experience for me and I'm very excited about it.

Hanshi is a sophomore at Tech and plans to go to college to become a children's author and illustrator.

In recognition of her accomplishments, she will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Hanshi will also go on to compete at the state level in the Twin Cities on April 26th.

A community reception for Hanshi is being held Wednesday at the Southside Boys and Girls Club starting at 5:00 p.m.