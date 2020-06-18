Boy Hurt After Falling From Tractor

HARDING -- A 7-year-old Brainerd boy is seriously hurt after falling from a tractor Wednesday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the boy was riding on the tractor with 26-year-old Austin Stangl of Brainerd when the accident happened.

Stangl was driving the tractor about one mile south of Harding just before 4:00 p.m. when it hit a bump and threw the boy off, hitting his head on the ground.

The boy was rushed to a landing zone in Pierz where Mayo Ambulance and Life Link air ambulance met them there. The boy was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

His name has not been released.