Motorcycle Accident in Two Rivers Township Leaves Bowlus Man Hurt

TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Bowlus man was hurt when he crashed his motorcycle last Thursday night.

The incident happened at around 8:20 p.m. on Nature Road in Two Rivers Township near Bowlus.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Ethan Solorz was traveling east on Nature Road, lost control of the bike east of 130th Avenue, and entered the ditch.

Solorz was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

