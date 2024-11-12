Bowlus Man Hurt in Morrison County Collision

TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Bowlus man was hurt when his farm tractor and trailer were struck from behind.

The crash happened around 8:30 Saturday night approximately two miles west of Bowlus.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Robert Gerads was westbound on 30th Street when a car driven by 72-year-old John Loxtercamp of Swanville collided with the back of the trailer.

Gerads was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. Loxtercamp was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

