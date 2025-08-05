CUTE KITTY ALERT!

Meet Bop. This cute kitty came to the Tri-County Humane Society in mid-July with his siblings: Bee, Boo and Bap. (I know, right?)

The sibs have all been adopted (Yay!), but cute little Bop remains in the Main Cat Room at the Tri-County Humane Society.

Why?

Staffers have a theory.

See, Bop doesn't make a lot of noise. He's kind of a quiet little guy and doesn't make a lot of meows or other cat vocalizations in the Cat Room.

Staff say other cats that ARE much more vocal seem to get adopted faster.

Go figure. Bop may be a little too chill for people to notice him.

Well, let's change that here and now.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

This is Bop.

In his short life, Bop's proven to be a very playful little guy. He loves running, climbing his cat tower and playing with other cats.

Bop's played with a small dog -- and he did just fine.

He's nearly 4-months old and just over 3 pounds. So he's still a little guy. He hasn't had a chance to meet small children yet, so if your family has kids, TCHS has some great tips on how to introduce him to the kids.

Bop's been neutered and he's ready to be adopted into your home.

You up for an adorable kitten?

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Get our free mobile app

Smitten for this kitten? You should visit him at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know Bop:

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Main Cat Room.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: