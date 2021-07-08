Bonnie L. Campbell, 73, St. Cloud

July 14, 1947 - July 4, 2021

Reverend Teacher Bonnie L. Campbell (73) passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her beloved children and grandchildren on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Bonnie was Ordained as a Minister of the Christian Faith in 1989. She performed her studies through the Light of Christ Community Church Sancta Sophia Seminary Program in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. She continued her spiritual journey into deeper understanding throughout her life and shared her wisdom with all she encountered. She believed that spirituality is each person’s own journey and belongs to all religions, not exclusive to not one. Throughout her life she sought the deeper answers to: Who am I? Where have I been? What is the relationship of human, mind and the Universe. What is the afterlife?

Bonnie continued her studies and was a recognized scholar at Northeastern State University and St. Cloud State University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts graduating Magna Cum Laude. Bonnie was a lifetime artist and educator. She blessed the world with her talent in oil painting, drawing, sculpture, and short stories. She taught art at Swanville, North Junior High and Apollo High School. Most recently she shared her wisdom of Astrology in classes at the Whitney Senior Center.

Bonnie gave back to mother earth and her community. She was a feminist and proud supporter of women's rights. She was also a lifelong supporter of Greenpeace, Sierra Club, and the ASPCA. She loved gardening and time connecting with the earth while hiking, camping and dipping her toes in water.

Bonnie was most proud of her “exquisite” children and grandchildren. She was their inspiration, spiritual teacher and guide. Her creativity carries on in each one of them in their own personal and unique way.

Survived by her children, Jill Davis (Greg) of Minneapolis, Jodi Abel (Troy Hudson) of Minnetonka, Julia Brownfield of Colorado, Joel Campbell of Fargo, North Dakota, Jessica Gruber of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Taryn (Josh), Devin (Amanda), David, Dominic, Aiyana, Joey; great-grandchildren, Luna and Brecken; and pet cat, Micah. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, Marie (Brausen) and Roy Fogle, father of children, George F. Campbell, and beloved dog, Mineu.