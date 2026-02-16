April 26, 1931 - February 10, 2026

Bonnie Jean (Sales) Anderson, age 94 of Princeton, MN, passed away on February 10, 2026, at the Princeton Elim Home.

Bonnie was born to Marion and Viola (Palmer) Sales on April 26, 1931, in Clarissa. She attended District 88 School and graduated from Clarissa High School in 1949. Bonnie then attended St. Cloud Business College.

On October 11, 1952, Bonnie was united in marriage to Loring K. Anderson in Clarissa. They had two children, Cynthia and Ross, and made their home in Princeton. Bonnie was a loving and devoted mom, grandma, and GG (as her great grandkids called her).

Bonnie enjoyed many games and activities with family and friends throughout the years. She bowled in a league, played cards, enjoyed visits to the casino, and loved playing cribbage. Another favorite pastime was embroidery, she found joy in sharing her finished towels with others. Bonnie also had a love for baking and flowers.

Bonnie was known for her compassionate nature, giving spirit, and kindness to all. She enjoyed making connections with people when she worked at the Princeton Credit Union. She shared genuine care and interest in others. One of the ways Bonnie gave back was by being a longtime volunteer at the Princeton Clothing Center.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Ron) Winkelman of St. Michael; grandchildren, Lisa (Karl) Bekius of Princeton and Ryan (Christine) Winkelman of Hudson, WI; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Gracyn Bekius and Pierson and Ethan Winkelman; two nieces, Eileen Anderson and Jennifer Ginz; two nephews, Kevin and Thomas Sales; and sister-in-law, Donna Sales.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Loring, after 61 years of marriage; her son, Ross (1972); and her brother, Gerald Sales.

A private family memorial will be held, with burial at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

To honor Bonnie, please consider a “happy day” gesture-share a flower, call a friend, bake something to share, do something to brighten someone’s day. These were simple acts of kindness that Bonnie did often.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Caley House for their care, compassion, kindness, and friendship shown to Bonnie over the past three years. Thank you also to the staff of Triniti Hospice for their care and support.