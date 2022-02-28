Bonnie A. Rask, 88, Osakis

May 3, 1933 - February 24, 2022

A memorial service will be at May 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Bonnie Rask, 88, of Osakis who passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2024 at the CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie. Visitation will be from 4- 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Bonnie was born May 3, 1933 to Horace and Floy (Smith) Major in Enfield, MN. She graduated from High School in Monticello, MN. She married Laurel Rask on May 29, 1954 in Monticello. While her husband worked as a Lineman, Bonnie focused on raising her for children and caring for their home. She also did day care in her home and worked assembling circuit boards for Precision Electric. Raising chickens and large vegetable gardens provided food as well as opportunity show her children the value of hard work. As kids left home, she was able to focus on her true passion, flowers. Nurturing her numerous flower pots and gardens gave her great joy.

Following Laurel’s retirement, the couple enjoyed traveling cross country in their motor home. They were also able to purchase a home on lake Osakis. Bonnie and Laurel loved to dance. They would travel with brothers, sisters-in-law and other friends to various polka fests around the State. As RV travel became more of a challenge, they settled down to enjoy the warmth by wintering in Harlingen, TX. Peaceful moments for Bonnie involved looking out over the lake and watching the birds eating at her feeders.

Bonnie will be dearly missed by her husband Laurel of Osakis; her children Jamie (Lois) Rask of Sartell, Gregory Rask of Osakis, Jeff (Shelley) Rask of Monticello and Roxane Rask of Osakis; her Sister Donna Erickson of Maple Lake; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Johnny Major; her sister Lois Hickman; grandson Derek Scherr and her son Greg’s soul mate, Colleen Hannon.

Bonnie’s family would like to express thanks to the doctors and nurses at CentraCare who provided excellent care and to Pastor Kali Christensen for her prayers and encouragement.