Bonita C. “Bonnie” Varner, 78, St. Cloud

January 27, 1944 - December 6, 2022

attachment-Bonnie Varner loading...

Private Funeral Services will be held at a later date for Bonita C. “Bonnie” Varner, age 78, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Buffalo at a later date.

She is survived by her children, Brian (Nancy) of Buffalo and Andy (Rachel) of Albany; grandchildren, Josh (fiancé, Lindsey Arnold) and Nicole (fiancé, Nick Solorz) Varner, and Hailey Varner; her favorite pet poodle, Joy; brother-in-law, Dennis Varner, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard; sons, Jeffery and Bradley; and sister, Phyllis Hawkins.

A special thank you to the staff of Mother of Mercy Nursing Home and Moments Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Bonnie.