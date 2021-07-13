Body of Woman Found Along Road in Stearns County

ST. STEPHEN (AP) -- Sheriff's officials say they're investigating a death in Stearns County.

Deputies say a jogger reported finding a body in the ditch at the intersection of County Road 5 and 65th Avenue in Brockway Township around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Gary Granquist says sheriff's deputies informed him they found the body of a woman on his property in St. Stephen. Granquist says he wasn't told how the woman died, but that she was found dead in a ditch.

No foul play is suspected, and the Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is any criminal activity associated with the death.

The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

